Flushing homes evacuated for suspicious package

Part of a Cornish village has been evacuated as bomb disposal experts investigate a suspicious package.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Trefusis Road in Flushing, near Falmouth, in the early hours of Sunday.

Det Insp Claire Nicholls said evacuated residents were being "supported at Tregrew Farm as we await EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) assessment".

She added: "There is a 100m cordon in place and the roads surrounding the area have also been closed."

