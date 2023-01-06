Buyer found for Skinner's Brewery in Cornwall
- Published
A buyer has been found for one of Cornwall's most prominent breweries that went into administration in 2022.
Skinner's Brewery, based in Truro formally entered administration on 6 October, 25 years after it was set up.
Joint administrators Bishop Fleming LLP said they were "pleased to confirm that a sale of the company's business and assets to an unconnected party has been agreed, subject to contract".
The identity of the buyer has not been confirmed.
It is also not known whether the business will continue, although the brands and trademarks form part of the sale.
Luke Venner, restructuring director at Bishop Fleming, said: "As Joint Administrator, we are delighted to secure the sale of the company's business and assets, subject to contract, which will realise significant funds for the benefit of company creditors."
The administrators said the proposed sale "follows a concerted nationwide marketing campaign and advanced discussions with a number of parties".
When announcing the company was entering administration, founder Steve Skinner said in a statement: "Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found, and that the brewery in some form will continue to be part of life in Cornwall for many years to come."
As with many companies in the hospitality sector, Skinner's was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
In March 2021 the company raised £150,000 through a crowdfunder campaign to open a bar at the brewery headquarters in Truro.