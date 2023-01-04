Woman in 90s injured in crash in Penryn
A woman in her 90s was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the junction of the Gweal Darras Estate and Antron Hill, Penryn, at 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Officers said the woman was taken to hospital following the crash involving a blue Peugeot 108.
The road was closed for three hours, and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
