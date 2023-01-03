New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house.
The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022.
Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it was "desperate" to rehome them.
It added the dogs were on a rehabilitation programme and many were "terrified" of people.
Sammy Howard, from the RSPCA in Cornwall, said there were now about 150 dogs as a result of the one Devon rescue, as many were pregnant at the time.
She said the branch had managed to rehome three dogs so far.
Ms Howard said: "Us and all the rescuers around the UK are desperately looking for homes for these guys now."
Prospective owners would need to provide "patience, understanding and support", she said.
"These dogs have been here 13 weeks and some of them still won't let us touch them.
"They have had a difficult start to life and will not just slot into a home, and be grateful that someone took them on.
"They will be terrified and may take months before they start trusting people - which is a hard sell when asking for someone to welcome a dog into their home.
"We won't give up hope that there are people out there for these dogs."
She said ideal homes would have a confident "established" dog, possibly cats and older children, and owners would be "patient and calm people".