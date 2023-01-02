Grampound Town Hall damage assessed after car crash
Work is being carried out to assess damage at a heritage centre and town hall in Cornwall that was hit by a car.
A corner of the Grade II-listed building in Grampound, between Truro and St Austell, was badly damaged in a crash involving a Mercedes convertible car at about 14:00 BST on 24 December.
Centre staff said the driver and passenger were unhurt.
They added that it was thought it would take about four months to carry out repairs to the building.
The town hall, still named as such despite Grampound having its town status revoked in the 1800s and now being a village, is described by Historic England as being of "probably early 18th Century" construction.
It has had supports put in place to shore up its collapsing roof.
Liz Fisher, of the heritage centre in the building, said she was "horrified" when she first saw the damage and "couldn't believe" the amount of stone that had come into the building.
However, she added that it appeared there had not been "too much damage done".
Staff said the building, in a conservation area, was going to take at least four months to repair and reopen for the public.