New Year Honours 2023: BEM for Penlee Lifeboat fundraiser
A senior fundraiser for one of Cornwall's best known lifeboats has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to maritime safety.
Rosalie Whitlock first joined the RNLI as a fundraiser in 1970, becoming the Penlee Lifeboat Station's fundraising secretary in 1975.
The 68-year-old also set-up the RNLI's first shop in Penzance.
She was an "integral part" of the life-saving community in Penlee, Mousehole and Newlyn, the charity said.
Lifeboat disaster response
The Penlee fundraising branch has been credited with raising nearly £2m in the 52 years she has been involved.
"During this time, her passion and sense of duty have helped the lifeboat community weather storms and tragedy while raising vital funds," the RNLI said.
She also played a pivotal role immediately after the Penlee Lifeboat Disaster in December 1981, which saw 16 people die.
The RNLI said she "quickly galvanised a team of volunteers ... to deal with the intense national media interest and respond to the thousands of condolence letters and supporting donations the station received, while also supporting friends and her local community grieving for those lost".
Ms Whitlock told the BBC she thought it was "a mistake" when she read the honour notification but then "burst into tears" as it sank in.
She said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me.
"I love what I do and you should never ask for thanks if you get to do that.
"But, when somebody does say thank you, it means so much."
Other honour recipients from Cornwall include:
- Martin John Hamilton Dorey, from Bude, who has been appointed an MBE for services to recycling and the environment.
- David Geoffrey Hall-Davies, of St Just, who has been appointed an MBE for services to young people and to the community of Cornwall.
- Judith Rachel Backus, of Truro, who has been appointed an MBE for services to disadvantaged people in Cornwall.
- Ian Jones, of Truro, who has been appointed an MBE for services to volunteering in Cornwall.
- Sue Sayer, founder of the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust, has been appointed an MBE for services to wildlife protection and conservation.
- Floyd Steadman, from Ludgvan, who has been appointed an OBE for services to Rugby Union Football, to education and to charity.
- Michael Arthur Weeks, of Camborne, who has received the BEM for services to cricket in Cornwall.
