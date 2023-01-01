Toll rise for Tamar crossings comes in
The cash toll to cross the River Tamar between Devon and Cornwall has risen.
Car drivers will now pay £2.60, up from £2, on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry after the 1 January increase of 30% was approved by the transport secretary in September.
There will be no change to the £1.30 charge for those using discounted tags for cars.
The rise comes as traffic levels remain at 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee said the additional revenue would help cover the shortfall in income.
"The reluctant decision to increase tolls had to be made to ensure the quality and sustainability of the service," said joint committee chairs Jonathan Drean, Plymouth city councillor, and Cornwall councillor Martin Worth.
