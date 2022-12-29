Otter saved from underneath set of stairs in Penzance
An otter is being cared for after it was rescued from underneath a set of stairs outside a warehouse in Cornwall.
The otter - which appeared to be dehydrated - was spotted by staff at Penzance Harbour on Wednesday, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Dubbed the "Pirate of Penzance", rescuers managed to coax the animal out from the stairs and into a cage using a towel.
It was taken to the Devon-based UK Wild Otter Trust for rehabilitation.
Dan Jarvis, from the BDMLR, said the rescue was an "odd one" because the organisation usually deals with seals.
But he felt equipped to rescue the mammal after receiving guidance from experts at the trust.
'Not normal'
He said harbour staff initially thought the otter was a "really big rat" to begin with.
"It looked like it just climbed up out of the steps out of the water - and then it wandered underneath a set of stairs to a little warehouse area," Mr Jarvis told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"Obviously that's not quite normal, especially around human activity areas, to see otters coming up to those kind of places."
Speaking about the otter's condition, Mr Jarvis said it showed signs of dehydration and the species is ordinarily only active at dawn and dusk.
"They are not normally out during the day - that could be a sign that he is unwell," he said.
"Looking at the otter it is bright and alert, but not as feisty as I would expect it to be, so perhaps it was under the weather."
The otter was cared for overnight at Mr Jarvis's home before it was taken to the trust for rehabilitation.
He said he was "relieved" when the animal went into the cage without incident because they can be dangerous.
"They are carnivorous animals, they have a really good set of teeth on them and they will use them to defend themselves," he said.
"It's similar advice to what we say if they come across a seal on the beach - to not handle it because there is a risk of being bitten."
It is hoped the otter can be returned to Cornwall if its recovery is successful.