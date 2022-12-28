Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Cornwall
- Published
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Cornwall, police have said.
Officers were called to the scene on the A388 near Westcott Cross, St Dominick, Callington at 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a green Honda Jazz.
A man in his 60s died at the scene, and three others suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road was closed for ten and a half hours, and police are appealing for witnesses with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.