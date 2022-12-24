Minor changes to rubbish and recycling collections in Cornwall
Minor changes have been made to rubbish and recycling collections over the Christmas period.
Cornwall households which normally have their waste collected on 26 December will have to wait until 2 January.
Garden waste due to be collected on Boxing Day will instead be picked up on New Year's Eve.
A spokesman for Cornwall Council said the authority will not be operating a free collection service for Christmas trees this year.
Christmas tree collections will only be available to households which subscribe to the council's garden waste collections service.
