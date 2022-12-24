Newquay surfers dress as Santa to ride waves for charity
Some surfers in Cornwall put on Santa hats and took to the sea for a charity event in Cornwall on Friday.
The Santa Surf at Towan Beach in Newquay was organised by the Escape Surf School for charity, with people dressing up in the festive spirit.
Surfers of all ages and abilities took part in the fun surf session.
The surf school said the event had raised more than £100 for the RNLI, The Wave Project and Surfers Against Sewage.
