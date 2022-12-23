Santa-filled armoured truck gets stuck in Cornwall lane
- Published
An armoured personnel carrier filled with Santas had to be freed by police after getting stuck in a Cornish lane.
The Santas, who were believed to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane near Hayle in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 19:40 GMT on Thursday after reports that a vehicle had been damaged. No-one was arrested.
Fisherman Ian Jepson, who shot video of the Santa jam, said the lane was blocked for about two hours.
He said the Santas were on an annual pub crawl.
"They shot past me singing and we later found them stuck where the lane narrows," he added.
"They were quite tightly jammed but it says no parking.
"It was quite funny as they tried to free themselves."
