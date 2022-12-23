Group formed to save Launceston leisure centre
- Published
A community interest group has been set up with the aim of taking over Launceston Leisure Centre in Cornwall.
The facility had been expected to close on 23 January due to operators GLL and Cornwall Council being unable to financially support it.
The group will be headed up by local businessman Michael Davey.
He said he could "not just stand aside and watch the centre stand derelict and ultimately be knocked down".
Mr Davey said: "Launceston needs a focal point and central hub for not just health, fitness and well-being, but also to offer a venue for local sports and activity groups.
"We acknowledge there is plenty of work to be done including refurbishment and re-development of the centre and a blue-print for future-proofing the centre for years to come. We also want to maintain the existing employees of the centre and we hope they will want to be part of its future."
The not-for-profit group intends to reinvest any surplus funds into the centre.
The owners of the building, the Coronation Park Trust, were due to be handed back the lease by Cornwall Council next month.
Mr Davey added: "For the centre to ultimately survive, we will require financial support from Cornwall Council and just as importantly, support of the local community during what will be challenging times."
Cornwall Council has been contacted for comment.
Dave Gordon, chairman of the Coronation Park Trust, said: "This is a great Christmas present for the town. I am delighted that our hard work has paid off and we will safeguard the leisure centre in the park.
"There are still details to be sorted out and we hope a seamless transfer can happen with the help of Cornwall Council and GLL."
Leighton Penhale, Mayor of Launceston said: "It has taken a huge amount of effort in difficult times to get to this point. I hope the people of Launceston will work with us to use or lose this vital facility."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.