Homeless units approved for Newquay car park
- Published
Eighteen cabins for "those with a history of homelessness" have been approved for a car park in Newquay.
Cornwall Council's central planning committee passed the proposal for the modular homes at Tregunnel Hill car park.
It is the third such scheme to get approval in Cornwall after Truro and Penryn.
The council said the developments are part of "direct action to tackle the serious housing crisis".
'Sleeping rough'
Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing, said: "We all need and deserve somewhere to live and call home.
"The lack of affordable accommodation is affecting all types of households, including working families, couples and single people.
"Many people are struggling to find somewhere to live, with a sharp increase in the number of single people sleeping rough or in their cars and vans."
The Solohaus homes are designed for single people ready to move on from emergency accommodation.
The council hopes the move will reduce the need to place people in hotels and B&Bs.
There are currently more than 700 households living in temporary or emergency accommodation across Cornwall, with more than 330 single people in need of housing.
Last year, Cornwall Council bought 79 modular homes for people in urgent housing need.
They are single-storey self-contained homes with a kitchen, living and dining area, bedroom and bathroom.
The Tregunnel Hill scheme construction is expected to begin in the Spring, with the first residents due to move in in late 2023.
Councillor Monk added: "We recognise the concerns which have been raised over the loss of parking and will be working with our transport service to redesign the remaining section of the Tregunnel Hill car park to increase capacity.
"We are also committed to securing a long-term Park and Ride facility for Newquay to increase the amount of parking available in the town. "
