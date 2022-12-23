Tributes to Royal Navy engineers who died in crash near Culdrose
Two men who died in a crash in Cornwall were both serving with the Royal Navy.
Family, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the two servicemen based at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose who died near the site on 7 December.
Friends said leading air engineering technician (LAET) Callum 'Gilly' Gilbert, from Helston, Cornwall, had "a heart of gold".
Daniel 'Coxy' Cox, 24, from Chichester, West Sussex, was described as "the most selfless and caring person".
As leading air engineers, the two men who served with 820 Naval Air Squadron were part of the "close-knit team" at RNAS Culdrose, colleagues said.
'So much heart'
LAET Gilbert's family described him as "a dearly loved son, grandson, nephew, brother to Megan and partner to Ellie".
The family said in a statement: "As a family, we will all miss him deeply and no words come close to explain our grief of losing him. We have so many fond memories which we will now hold onto closely."
They described him as "a truly remarkable, cheerful, kind, caring, thoughtful, talented and loving young man".
The family added: "He had so much heart and would lighten any room with his smile, his presence and sense of humour. We shall all miss him enormously and shall never ever forget him.
"We will all love and miss you forever Callum - you're one in a million, sleep tightly."
LAET Cox's family said he was an "outstanding son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin who was devoted to his family".
The family added: "Over his years living in the Felpham, Middleton and Chichester areas we have all been exceptionally proud of the endless talents he displayed, his many achievements and positive attitude to life."
They added: "Like his, our lives have been shattered and will never be the same again.
"Dan was a truly special multi-talented young man, taken from us far too soon, both loved and deeply missed by so many."
'A close team'
Warrant Officer Steven Hughes, the senior maintenance rating on 820 Naval Air Squadron, said their loss had been keenly felt by all on the squadron, but particularly among the engineers.
He said: "We are a close team. These are people that all share so much.
"We don't just work together - we deploy together, we eat together, we share a room together and we see the world together."
A close friend of three years, LAET Ethan Fahy said of LAET Gilbert: "He was a lovely, lovely guy. He had a heart of gold. He'd always do anything for you."
Close friend to LAET Cox, LAET Adam Walker, said: "Coxy was the most selfless and caring person I have met in my life; he always put family and friends first.
"The way he approached life with positive energy and humour, I believe everyone who knew him will carry that through. He will always be loved and missed."
