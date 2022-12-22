Under-threat Cornwall aviation museum offered new site
- Published
An aviation museum that was being forced to close has found an alternative site which it believes will be suitable.
The Cornwall Aviation Heritage Museum closed its doors to the public in October, when Cornwall Council did not renew its lease.
It now believes its aircraft could be saved as a landowner has offered them a suitable site nearby.
Founder Richard Spencer-Breeze said the offer was "the solution".
The museum has until March to vacate its base in a hangar at Cornwall Airport Newquay, but they are now "desperately hoping" this may be extended to allow time for the move.
"There were many times that we couldn't see a way forward that would allow the museum to continue," Mr Spencer-Breeze said.
"I have to keep the name and exact location secret at the moment but we have been approached by a local landowner who has offered to lease us for an initial period of 25 years, a suitable site that we can relocate all of our aircraft to and the great news is it is right next to the airport".
This means the larger aircraft can be more easily transported, without the need to break them down which is prohibitively expensive.
Cornwall Council previously said it would assist the move to a new site if the museum could demonstrate it was a "credible, costed and deliverable proposal".
The council has been contacted for a comment on the proposed site.
Mr Spencer-Breeze admitted they have some "major hurdles to get over", including planning permission and funding.
"We have over 60 dedicate volunteers who work for us for free, and we needed to let them know before Christmas that there was something positive in the pipeline, that there is a future and that we are going to make it happen for them", he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.