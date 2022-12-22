New Cornwall Covid-19 vaccination centre
The NHS is opening a new facility to offer Covid-19 vaccinations in Cornwall.
The Helston Health Centre will be the permanent base of the vaccination team and will replace the former Stithians vaccination site.
In the future, the centre will also offer health checks, following a GP referral.
They will include blood pressure, cholesterol and cardiovascular checks.
Iain Davidson, chief pharmacist at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "It is great to now be in a permanent building with a well-established team where we can be offering vaccinations to the local community but also use as a base for the team to outreach to other communities in Cornwall in our effort to increase vaccination rates and improve access to life-saving immunisations.
"The new space will complement the vaccination clinic at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge."
People can book a Covid-19 booster or a first or second dose of the vaccine at the Helston Health Centre by visiting the NHS website or calling 119.
