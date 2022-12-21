Monkey the size of a golf ball born at Newquay Zoo
A monkey weighing as little as a golf ball has been born at a zoo in Cornwall.
Newquay Zoo said the Goeldi's monkey is starting to investigate the world from the safety of its mother's back after being born last month.
Goeldi's monkeys are small primates found in the Amazon regions of Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador and Peru.
Head Keeper Dave Rich said the monkey was doing really well and becoming "inquisitive".
He added: "Although it will cling on to its mother's back for a little while more, it's already becoming really inquisitive, especially when it comes to food."
Unlike many small monkeys of a similar size, Goeldi's usually only give birth to one baby at a time.
They can weigh between 45g (1.5oz) to 65g (2.29oz) and will grow to about 23cm (9in) tall.
The zoo said as Goeldi's monkeys are classified as vulnerable in the wild due to habitat destruction from logging, farming and development in the Amazon - this birth was a "real celebration" for the species.
