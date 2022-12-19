Three killed by drink-driver, inquest hears
A driver was three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed, killing himself and two passengers, an inquest heard.
Driver Stefan Leonte, 30, Alexandru-Bogdan Chirita, 19, and Andris Daukuls, 36, died at the scene near St Austell.
The car crashed into a tree, a granite wall and a pillar before bursting into flames on 5 May, the lone survivor told the hearing in Truro.
The coroner concluded the deaths were a result of a road traffic collision.
Survivor Adrian Boka, the front seat passenger, said he only got into the car because he knew the driver was drunk and wanted to make sure he drove safely.
He said the passengers were shouting at the driver to slow down as he went through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.
He said: "He was showing off, boasting about his driving. He smelt strongly of alcohol, vodka. He did not drive on the right side of the road. I told him to stop."
The inquest heard the weather was fine and dry but the road was damp at about 01:30 BST on 5 May.
The crash happened on a bend on the B3274 near the village of Ruddlemoor, when the driver lost control of the car, which had a defective tyre.
No road defects were found, and there had been no accidents at that scene for five years, and only two in the last ten years, the coroner was told.
Assistant coroner Guy Davies said: "This is the terrible consequence of drink driving. Three young men have lost their lives as a direct result of drink driving."
