Cornwall Council takes over two 'failed' care companies
- Published
Two companies providing care at home for elderly and vulnerable people across Cornwall have failed, leading Cornwall Council to step in and take over.
Four Seasons Community Care and Penwith Care have both faced difficulties.
Cornwall Council, through its company Corserv Care, has taken on their operations.
Anyone receiving care from the companies will continue to receive that service, the council said.
The council also said staff from both companies would be offered the opportunity to stay on in their roles, with Corserv as their employer.
Four Seasons Care, in Torpoint, has gone into administration, whilst Penwith Care, in Hayle, had been "experiencing some difficulties" which led to the council intervention, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement on Four Seasons Care, Cornwall Council said Corserv were currently "providing leadership support" to Four Seasons Community Care.
A spokesperson said: "Cornwall Council is working in partnership with NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to provide stability and security for people receiving care and support from the company.
"Wherever possible, people will still have the same person providing their care."
'Stability and security'
The council said Corserv aimed to formally take over the business in January 2023.
On Penwith Care, the council said Corserv would take on the company's operations after it "experienced difficulties".
Cornwall Council said it was working in partnership with NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to provide stability and security for people receiving care and support from the company.
"All staff will be offered the opportunity to stay on in their roles with Corserv as their new employer.
"The change will formally take place from midnight on 15 December 2022."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.