Military to help South Western Ambulance Service during strikes
The military will be brought in to help support the ambulance service in the South West on strike days.
The South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) painted a stark picture of the current situation.
On Monday evening there were 420 patients waiting for ambulances across the region and 152 ambulances queuing outside hospitals, it said.
SWAST is urging the public to think carefully before dialling 999 on strike days.
The trust said a combination of the cold weather, busy hospitals and the likely impact of the upcoming health service strikes were all contributing to the challenges it was facing.
Chief executive Will Warrender apologised for being unable to respond as quickly as the trust would like.
"We are doing all we can to manage winter pressures and the upcoming industrial action, including receiving military support during industrial action days which will allow our ambulance clinicians to crew more ambulances and reach patients more quickly," he said.
SWAST said on days where there was strike action, patients should only call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency.
It said ambulances would still be able to respond in those situations but this may only be where there is the most immediate risk to life.
Mr Warrender asked the public not to call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance as the information could not be provided and the calls blocked lines for other people.
