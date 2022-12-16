Plans to end 24/7 free travel for Cornwall bus pass users
- Published
Pensioners and people with disabilities in Cornwall who currently get free bus travel at all times may have to start paying for early morning trips.
At the moment concessionary card holders can use their passes whenever they want - day or night.
But Cornwall Council is considering reducing this to off-peak times between 09:30 and 23:00.
The local authority is asking for pass holders to share their views on the proposed changes.
The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) gives eligible older people and people with disabilities free off-peak travel on local bus services throughout England.
Local authorities provide free bus travel to card holders between 09:30 and 23:00 Mondays to Fridays and at any time on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.
However, Cornwall Council currently offers free bus travel at any time of the day but the local authority said with increasing demands on services it was considering bringing the scheme into line with the legal requirements.
The council said there were more than 1.3 million card holder journeys between April 2022 and September 2022.
Councillor Connor Donnithorne said Cornwall Council was in a "tricky financial position" and the move would save an estimated £150,000 to £200,000.
He said the "decision hasn't been made".
"This consultation is seeking to ask the views of people who use the concessionary scheme... so we can collect that data, see what impact this would have on people... and work out the best way forward," he added.
The consultation is open to all Cornwall residents until 23 January and can be completed online or by requesting paper copies from cfsconsultation@cornwall.gov.uk or 0300 1234 222.
The results of the consultation are due to be considered by the council's cabinet in March.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.