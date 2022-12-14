Postal strikes hit Christmas Cornish pasty deliveries
- Published
A Cornish pasty company has stopped taking orders for Christmas deliveries because of postal strikes.
Family-run Philps Pasties in Hayle has sent out Christmas pasties and hampers for a decade.
But in a statement the firm said the "truly devastating" impact of postal issues had left courier DPD "unable to guarantee the same level of service".
DPD said the Royal Mail strike had increased demand, causing "short delays" to some postcodes.
Philps said: "The impact we're currently experiencing as a result of the issues faced with postal deliveries nationwide - truly is devastating."
It said it used DPD's next-day service but had been informed by the courier they were "unable to guarantee" the same level of service.
The firm said this had "hit very hard" as it was reliant on the delivery company to ensure pasties and hampers arrived at their destinations.
Philps said it was in contact with DPD and was changing delivery dates or issuing refunds where needed but had decided to close postal orders until 11 January next year.
A DPD spokesman said industrial action at Royal Mail had led to a "significant demand" for its services, causing "some short delays" to their next-day delivery service in a "limited number of postcodes".
He added: "We can't comment on individual arrangements with customers, but we appreciate that any interruption to delivery services at this time of year is hugely regrettable."
He said the underlying issues were outside their control but added: "We would wish to reassure businesses and parcel recipients that our team is doing everything possible to minimise the impact on their deliveries."
Thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail are on strike over pay and conditions, with members of the CWU union planning to strike on 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.