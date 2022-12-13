RNAS Culdrose pays Cornish schools festive visits
- Published
Festive visits to schools in Cornwall have been made by Royal Navy airbase personnel - the first time in three years.
Two festive crews from the Royal Naval Air Station at Culdrose dropped in to see children at schools in west Cornwall.
The visits from 820 Naval Air Squadron were an annual event until the Covid-19 pandemic.
They arrived in a Merlin Mk2 maritime patrol helicopter.
Capt Stuart Irwin, commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose, said: "This is the first time we've done something like this for a few years now and we're delighted to be able to bring a smile to children at this festive time.
"It's also our way of saying thank you for all the support we receive from the wonderful community here in west Cornwall.
"From everyone here at the air station, I'd like to wish you all a merry Christmas."
On Monday, the crews visited pupils at Landewednack Primary School as well as schools at St Keverne, Coverack, Ludgvan, St Just and Sennen.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.