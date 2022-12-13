Diver finds jewellery worth £10k in Helford river
- Published
A haul of jewellery found at the bottom of a river and handed into police is believed to be worth about £10,000.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a diver contacted them after making the discovery in the Helford river near Falmouth.
The haul included a number of rings and pendants and officers are hoping to reunite them with their owner.
PC Victoria Swan said: "Some of the rings and pendants are very distinctive.
"We are hoping to find the owner as it is clear the jewellery is of huge sentimental value."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.