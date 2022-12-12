John Pollard: Tributes to 'highly-respected' Cornwall councillor
- Published
Tributes are being paid to former Cornwall Council leader John Pollard who has died unexpectedly.
Hayle Town Council announced the news on social media, saying he would be "sorely missed".
Mr Pollard dedicated more than 40 years of service to Hayle as a "highly-respected councillor and mayor".
He was leader of Cornwall Council for four years and a "much-loved teacher and deputy head teacher", said Cornwall Council.
Mr Pollard joined Hayle Town Council in 1982 and served as mayor from 1986 to 1988.
'Talent and influence'
He was elected a Cornwall councillor in 2009 and leader of Cornwall Council in May 2013.
He was also a teacher and then deputy headmaster at Humphry Davy School in Penzance for a total of 25 years until he retired in 2004.
Pauline Giles, chairman of Cornwall Council, said Mr Pollard "devoted his life to public service".
"Such was his talent and influence that in 2016 he was voted one of the top 50 most influential leaders in local government," she said.
He was also a bard of the Cornish Gorsedh, which exists to maintain Cornwall's Celtic heritage.
"John will be sadly missed by all who knew him," said Ms Giles.
"His services to Cornwall and its residents were far reaching and will not be forgotten."
