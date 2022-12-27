Cornwall Council finishes £370,000 drainage work after fatal crash
Drainage work on a road where a man died after his car crashed in heavy rain has been completed.
Ryan Taylor, 26, lost control of his Jaguar on the A390 at Coliza Hill near St Austell, Cornwall, in March 2019.
A coroner's report recommended road drainage improvements to reduce the risk of future deaths.
Mother Lisa Taylor said she was "really happy" the work had been completed, but "it is just a shame I had to lose my world".
'No driver error'
Cornwall Council said the works had cost about £370,000.
Ms Taylor said: "I have received no communication from the council at any point, this just shows how much they care about the death of my son.
"I am really happy the work has been done, it is just a shame I had to lose my world."
In response, the council said: "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the driver involved in this tragic incident."
The inquest in May 2021 heard Mr Taylor suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene of the crash after between 20mm (0.8ins) and 30mm (1.2ins) of rain had fallen in the area and his vehicle aquaplaned.
The driver of a Mazda with which the Jaguar collided was also seriously injured.
Assistant coroner Guy Davies said there had been no driver error, no excessive speed or unsafe driving involved.
He concluded Mr Taylor's death was the result of a road traffic collision and sent a report to Cornwall Council recommending road drainage improvements.
Cornwall Council said the completed work included 1,580ft (482m) of combined kerb drainage, new gullies and pipes.
"Visually road users will notice the new kerbs, but most of the improvements are made to underground features," the council said.
"The main difference will be that during heavy rain, this new system will be able to capture a greater volume of surface water and help reduce the risk of surface water flows."
