People urged not to travel in Cornwall and some schools closed
- Published
People in Cornwall are being advised not to travel on Monday due to freezing weather.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend.
Cornwall Council's highways contractor is working around the clock to salt major routes throughout the county.
A number of schools have announced closures on Monday, with others choosing to delay opening times.
Councillor Connor Donnithorne, portfolio holder for transport, said: "Our emergency services and gritting lorries are working hard to keep residents safe but we're calling on everyone to avoid travelling unless absolutely essential as it is treacherous out there.
"Please help our emergency services get to the people most in need by keeping routes clear and staying safe at home."
Schools and colleges will contact parents and carers if there are changes to the schedule or transport services.
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, portfolio holder for children and families, said: "We need everyone to stay safe and take extra care to avoid the risk of falls and injuries during this extreme weather."
