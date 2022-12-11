Investigation set to begin after fire in Newquay
An investigation is set to begin after 10 crews were involved in tackling a large fire in Newquay.
They were called to a building on St Thomas Road at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed after the fire blew smoke across the town.
The fire service said crews from Newquay and surrounding areas had been involved in the operation.
It was scaled back at about 05:00 GMT, firefighters said.
The investigation, involving firefighters and the police, is due to begin later.
