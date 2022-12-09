Bodmin diagnostic scanning centre opens
A new medical diagnostic centre has been officially opened and is welcoming its first patients.
The Bodmin Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) has a range of services including CT and MRI scans.
It is hoped it will reduce patient-wait times for scans, after it was revealed in May that there were more than 58,000 people on waiting lists in Cornwall.
Emma Spouse, of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said: "It will make a real difference for patients".
When fully operational, the centre will deliver an additional 120,000 diagnostic tests each year.
It has been set up by Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the hospitals trust and the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board.
The centre forms part of a strategy to locate community diagnostic centres away from acute hospital sites.
Ms Spouse, diagnostic imaging lead, said: "The Bodmin CDC provides a calm, outpatient scanning environment that also alleviates our hard-pressed acute and emergency diagnostic imaging services on the Royal Cornwall Hospital site at Treliske in Truro.
"Digital technology and connectivity ensures that expert advice and opinion is immediately available to the Bodmin CDC clinical staff, supporting our services on this site to meet exemplary standards."
The CDC should also reduce travel time and costs for patients, as well as creating some local jobs.
Margaret Schwarz, Chair of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Not only am I delighted to see this facility open, I am delighted as a resident of north Cornwall that my fellow residents will not have to travel down the A30 to Truro for their diagnostics.
"It is fantastic to have this facility available closer to where people live".