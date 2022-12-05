Cornwall couple's £1m lottery win a week before wedding
A couple had a life-changing lottery win a week before getting married.
Christine and Nick Jane from Launceston in Cornwall won £1m on the Lotto on 15 October, and got married seven days later at a nearby golf club.
Mrs Jane was told in a local shop she had won £100,000, but went home to phone the operators who broke the news.
She said: "I sat on the bed and they told me I'd won a million, and I literally fell off the bed. It was quite a shock."
"I waited for Nick to come home and told him and he couldn't believe it.
"I've always wanted to buy my own house and I couldn't - it was just a dream. But now I can do it."
Housewife Mrs Jane, 50, and Mr Jane, 55, who is a delivery driver, matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball with a lucky dip ticket.
The couple have been together for two years, and have six grown up children between them.
Mrs Jane said the win made their wedding reception even more special, although most of the guests were not aware of the news.
She said: "It was a magical day, even more so knowing we were millionaires.
"I married the man of my dreams and knew that our future was secure. I was so close to telling everyone at the wedding, and I don't know how I kept it quiet, but for both of us it was the most incredibly happy day with all our family around.
"We knew, even if not all of them did, that we would soon be changing their lives for the better too."
Mrs Jane, originally from St Ives, said: "We'll stay locally as this is where we're from and we love the area. Family is the most important thing in our world and we can't wait to have the space for family gatherings in a house that can fit us all."