Military fire engine overturns on road near Helston

A military fire engine has overturned and blocked a road in Cornwall.

RNAS Culdrose confirmed the vehicle was from their base, and no-one was hurt.

The truck overturned on the A3083 en route to Predannack Airfield, said a Royal Navy spokesperson.

The road is blocked in both directions between Cross Lanes and Lizard Point Holiday Park near Mullion. Devon and Cornwall Police said the military was arranging vehicle recovery.

