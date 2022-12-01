Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Cornwall crash
A motorcyclist is being treated for "life-changing" injuries following a crash in Cornwall.
Officers were called to an incident involving a black Honda CBF 125cc motorcycle on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital following the incident on the A391 in St Austell, at the roundabout junction with Carclaze Road.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses.
Officers who attended the scene closed the road to investigate, before reopening the road to traffic.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding the incident, in particular anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
