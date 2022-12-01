Cornish Christmas wreaths presented to Downing Street
Two Christmas wreaths made in Cornwall will hang on the front doors of Number 10 and Number 11 Downing Street.
The decorations by Santa Trees Liskeard will adorn the famous front doors for the festive period.
The company received the honour by winning a competition run by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA).
The prime minister thanked those "who skilfully crafted this year's wreath for our famous black door".
Rishi Sunak added: "Many thanks also to all of our hard-working growers and producers who provide beautiful Christmas trees across the UK.
"I would like to wish them, and their families, a very happy Christmas."
The wreaths were designed by Helen Edge and her mother Margaret Dungey, and were named as Champion Festive Wreath of the year by the BCTGA.
Ms Edge said: "We chose red, white and blue for our design because we wanted to do it in honour of the late Queen.
"We were so proud.
"It's such an achievement and it's nice to have all our hard work being recognised as well."
The Christmas tree outside on Downing Street has been provided by Bishops Offley Christmas Trees in Staffordshire after winning their category in the BCTGA competition.
The tree inside is from Dartmoor Christmas Trees in Devon who were runners up.
Representatives from Santa Trees Liskeard have been invited to visit Downing Street for a tour next summer.
Ms Edge's husband Russell travelled to London on Friday to present the replicas of the winning design, and attach them to the doors.