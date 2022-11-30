Callington: Police seize drugs with estimated street value of £20,000
- Published
Police officers have seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000 during raids in Cornwall.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Officers carried out the raids in Callington on Tuesday under the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of a proactive police operation.
A taser, cash, and a number of electronic devices were also seized.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "The activity today forms part of Operation Scorpion, a proactive op across the South West targeting the use and supply of drugs.
"A big part of this work is the information reported to us by the public and by officers and partner agencies.
"Our communities are no place for drugs and I would urge anyone with information about suspect illegal drug activity in their community, to report it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.