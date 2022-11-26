Cornwall Council to only collect Christmas trees from garden waste subscribers
Cornwall residents will not be able to dispose of Christmas trees free of charge this year due to the "significant" cost of the service.
Cornwall Council said it would only pick up trees from households subscribed to its garden waste collection service.
An annual subscription costs between £30 and £55.
People without a subscription could instead take the tree to a waste collection centre for composting.
Councillor Carol Mould, Conservative portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, acknowledged people would be "disappointed".
"However this additional service costs a significant amount of money which is ultimately funded by council taxpayers," she said.
"If people want to have a real Christmas tree, we urge them to think ahead and plan how they intend to dispose of it."