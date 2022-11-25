Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash

Police Dog CooperDevon and Cornwall Police
Police Dog Cooper helped officers find the suspected drugs

Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall.

Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning.

They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected Class A drugs, scales, cash and electronic devices.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

They remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Devon and Cornwall Police
Police Dog Bond helped detect the suspected drugs stash

