Proposed power of Cornwall mayor is 'uncomfortable', George Eustice says
- Published
An MP in Cornwall has said parts of a devolution deal that would create a mayor for the county feel "uncomfortable".
George Eustice, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, said the agreement should not be dependent on the creation of a mayor.
The deal, announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, would give more power to Cornwall.
But the mayoral plans have been opposed by many.
A campaign is under way to secure a referendum on whether there should be a mayor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under the current proposals, the decision on having a mayor will be taken by the 87 Cornwall Council members.
'Strong voice'
Mr Eustice wants to amend the Levelling Up Bill to remove the need for a directly elected mayor as a condition of the deal.
"I know there are good arguments for one with the idea that you would have a single, strong voice for Cornwall and being directly elected would give more accountability," he said.
"On the other hand there is something about Cornwall that having just one person having that power is uncomfortable - one for all rather than one and all - which goes against our sensibilities."
The MP also wants protections for national minorities, which includes the Cornish, to form part of the bill.
"What the amendment says is that when considering the devolution deal the government must have regard for what it means for the national minority," he said.
Mr Eustice said the national minority status made Cornwall "legally, a special case".
A motion on whether there should be a referendum held to ask Cornwall residents if they want a mayor is set to be debated at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
In response, the council suggested the proposed devolution deal could bring £390m into Cornwall - although there are no details about the timescale of the funding or what it would be for.