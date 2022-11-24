Duke of Cornwall's first official visit to county
The Duke of Cornwall is making his first official visit to the county since taking up his new role.
Prince William was named Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge after his father acceded to the throne.
He is visiting Newquay Orchard, a community project on Duchy land.
The duke joined volunteers at An Lowarth, Cornish for garden, where people can learn new skills to improve their physical and mental health.
The Orchard works with more than 120 volunteers each week, who take part in everything from mulching and weeding to planting trees.
While in Cornwall, the Duke will also visit Duchy offices to meet staff as he takes on the stewardship of the estate.
The Duchy of Cornwall is a major landowner in the south-west of England - the private estate funds both the charitable and private activities of the Duke of Cornwall.
The prince has previously said protecting the natural environment for future generations is one of his key priorities.