Spaceport Cornwall project aims to inspire pupils to join space race

Fritha Durham
Spaceport Cornwall's Fritha Durham giving a lesson to pupils from Illogan Primary School

Spaceport Cornwall has launched a new project aimed at inspiring children to pursue a career in the growing space sector.

About 50 teachers gathered at the Spaceport in Newquay to learn more about the industry and how to develop the skills of their pupils.

The Spaceport runs the programme in partnership with education group STEM Learning.

As part of the project, industry experts will also visit schools.

Spaceport Cornwall is set to host the UK's first space launch, with the first mission is expected to be conducted by the Virgin Orbit company.

Spaceport Cornwall wants to develop the space skills of children in the county

Fritha Durham, the education outreach coordinator at Spaceport Cornwall, said the aim was to continue developing talent within the county.

"We've got about 32,000 satellites in the world that need to go up before the end of this decade, so we need to have a skilled workforce going forward," she said.

"It's not just the skilled workforce, it's having the universities and colleges on board... so these young people can in 10 years' time go on to colleges and universities in Cornwall to get those skills."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.