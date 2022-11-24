Spaceport Cornwall project aims to inspire pupils to join space race
- Published
Spaceport Cornwall has launched a new project aimed at inspiring children to pursue a career in the growing space sector.
About 50 teachers gathered at the Spaceport in Newquay to learn more about the industry and how to develop the skills of their pupils.
The Spaceport runs the programme in partnership with education group STEM Learning.
As part of the project, industry experts will also visit schools.
Spaceport Cornwall is set to host the UK's first space launch, with the first mission is expected to be conducted by the Virgin Orbit company.
Fritha Durham, the education outreach coordinator at Spaceport Cornwall, said the aim was to continue developing talent within the county.
"We've got about 32,000 satellites in the world that need to go up before the end of this decade, so we need to have a skilled workforce going forward," she said.
"It's not just the skilled workforce, it's having the universities and colleges on board... so these young people can in 10 years' time go on to colleges and universities in Cornwall to get those skills."