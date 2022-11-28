Mousehole chapel plans Sunday school sale for £500k repairs
- Published
A Methodist chapel in Cornwall plans to sell its Sunday school building and has started crowdfunding as it faces an estimated £500,000 repair bills.
The Grade II* listed Mousehole chapel, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, has had woodworm and dry rot really taking hold, supporters said.
After reopening when the pandemic subsided, the chapel closed again in April amid health and safety concerns.
Services, for a congregation of about 15, are now held in the Sunday school.
Chapel secretary Laura Newton said the chapel, which was founded in 1784 and rebuilt after its demolition in 1833, "belongs to the village".
She said: "Whether people come and worship or not, I think if even just for history purposes, it deserves to be saved and restored and kept for the future."
The chapel also plays its part in remembering the lives lost and the Penlee lifeboat disaster in 1981.
Janet Madron, widow of Soloman Browne crew member Stephen Madron whose body has never been recovered, said the chapel "meant a lot to me over the years" as she had been able to lay flowers there "because there was nowhere else to go".
John Phillpotts, 87, who was the organist for nearly 60 years, said: "It's really an ancient chapel, and to see it go would be a tragedy."
Lay chaplain and local preacher Katherine Baxter said the chapel was "an original piece of history in a village that is gradually dissipating into a holiday village".
She said it should be restored because it "still has that... connection".
The Methodist Church said the responsibility for the upkeep of Methodist churches was held locally but it was continuing "to work closely with the trustees to repair the building and ensure long-term sustainability".
Anglican churches in the county have received £600,000 from the Diocese of Truro to pay for the increased cost of living, including rising energy bills.
