Tintagel Castle footbridge wins national award
Tintagel Castle's footbridge has won a national award and will now represent the UK in a global contest.
The construction was the overall winner of the Royal Fine Art Commission Trust's 2022 Building Beauty Awards.
The Cornish project received a £10,000 prize and will now represent the UK in the contest for the world's most beautiful new building at the World Architecture Festival on 2 December.
The 225ft (68m) steel bridge opened in 2019.
The bridge was designed by Ney & Partners and William Matthews Associates for English Heritage.
Stephen Bayley, chair of the judging panel, said the designers had created "something graceful, perfectly poised, restrained" that had been "finessed to the point of beauty".
Kate Mavor, English Heritage's chief executive, said: "English Heritage's purpose is to care for great historic sites like Tintagel Castle and to inspire people to visit them. Our bridge does both.
"Quite simply, this wonderful crossing encapsulates our ambitions as a charity to bring history to life in imaginative ways."
It has not been revealed what the prize money will be spent on.
