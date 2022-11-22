Virtual reality cycle tours around Newquay
- Published
People will be able to take virtual reality cycle tours around Newquay, viewing what the town could look like in the future.
Government funding is being used for an event on Saturday which will use "cutting-edge" gaming technology, Cornwall Council said.
It has been organised by the Newquay Futures project, involving a collaboration of local organisations.
The project will help produce an investment plan for the town centre.
People will be encouraged to use the latest in virtual reality headset technology to cycle around the town centre and give their feedback on ideas being presented, a council spokesperson said.
It will include sounds, people and 360-degree views of buildings and options for pedestrian and cycle routes.
Cornwall Council has secured funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to run the event, to assess the impact digital innovation can have on engaging more people with planning consultations.
Newquay was chosen by Cornwall Council as a test site for the software, which has been done with digital consultation agency Digital Urban.
Cornwall Council, Newquay Business Improvement District (BID), Newquay Town Council and the Newquay Town Team local partnership are involved in the scheme.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for planning, said: "Instead of looking at artists' impressions of potential changes, they can view them for themselves in this immersive experience, getting a real insight into the difference they will make.
"We want people of all ages to help shape the future of their town and I hope this innovative approach will encourage more residents to have their say."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.