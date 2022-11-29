Daughter creates design after mum's mastectomy
A woman has created a new device to help women recovering from a mastectomy after her mother asked her to.
Sam Jackman, from Calstock, Cornwall, came up with the design after her mum had a mastectomy due to breast cancer and found her prothesis uncomfortable.
Working with a small team in her garage, the 39-year-old came up with a silicone shape that fits into clothing.
Staff at the Primrose Breast Care Centre at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth also helped with advice.
Susan Jackman said the NHS prosthesis she was given after her single mastectomy was awkward to wear and her daughter wanted to make her recovery more comfortable.
Miss Jackman, who co-founded Boost six years ago, said she realised there was an urgent need to get a lighter, open-structured and "funky breast form".
Dr Jim Steel, a consultant breast radiologist at the Primrose Breast Care Centre, said after a mastectomy some women opt for surgical reconstruction, others wear a prosthesis and some decide not to have either.
He said it was unfortunate women were asked to make those choices "at totally the wrong time" when they have just learnt they have cancer.
The consultant added he hoped it was the beginning of a trend where women will have "more and more choice".
Miss Jackman was shortlisted as one of the top 10 highly-commended businesses in the Nat West and Daily Telegraph 100 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch list.