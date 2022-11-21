Strong wind and rain cause travel disruption
Heavy rain and strong winds have caused travel disruption across the South West.
Drivers are facing delays on the A38, A30 and M5.
The A38 in Cornwall is closed in both direction near Saltash due to flooding.
National Highways South West says the road is shut between the A388 at Carkeel Roundabout near Saltash and the A374 near Trerulefoot because of flooding near Notter Bridge.
National Highways has posted a diversion route.
There have also been reports of standstill traffic on the A38 in Devon between South Brent and Ivybridge.
Devon and Cornwall Police say there is no report of an accident but put the traffic down to flooding on the road.
Train lines have also been affected by the weather.
The branch line between Par and Newquay is currently flooded with reports of delays and cancellations..
