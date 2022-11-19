Firefighters run across Tamar Bridge to raise funds for Ukraine
A team of nine firefighters have run nine miles in full kit, raising money for Ukraine.
Saltash Community Fire Station in Cornwall is the first station to have taken part in the "999 challenge" on Saturday, repeatedly crossing the Tamar Bridge.
They are raising money for Outreach Paramedics, who supply ambulances and medical supplies to Ukraine.
They are hoping other teams will take part in the coming weeks and months.
The "999 challenge" involves nine firefighters running nine miles in less than nine hours.
Declan Sarsfield, founder of Outreach Paramedics said they were "delighted with the turnout" and more than £600 was raised on the day.
