One taken to hospital after Newquay hotel incident
- Published
Emergency services, including a hazardous area response team, were called to a medical incident at a hotel which houses asylum seekers in Newquay.
South Western Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital after it was called at 11:36 GMT on Friday.
The ambulance service said it sent two ambulances, an operations officer and hazardous area response team resources.
The Home Office said it was aware of an "isolated medical incident" at one of its accommodation sites.
A spokesperson said: "Home Office officials are working with the local emergency services to ensure appropriate measures are taken in response."
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was contacted by ambulance services to assist them at a hotel in Newquay.
A spokesman from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the agency was aware of individual that was taken to hospital from a hotel in Newquay and was now understood to be in the care of the NHS.
