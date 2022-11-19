New Looe lifeboat to launch after fundraising appeal
- Published
A new £78,000 lifeboat built following a major fundraising campaign will be launched in Cornwall.
Ollie Naismith II, a D Class inshore lifeboat - dubbed the workhorse of the RNLI - is due to set sail in Looe Bay.
It replaces Ollie Naismith, also a D Class boat, which is retiring from Looe RNLI after 12 years, having saved eight lives.
Both boats, named after the teenager who died in 2009, will be launched side by side in the bay later.
In March, Ollie's mother Maxine Naismith said the launch of the replacement lifeboat would be a '"wonderful day".
'Tremendous effort'
She described the response to the Looe Lifeboat Appeal, which raised £111,000, as a "tremendous effort".
The leftover funds have been "ringfenced" for Looe RNLI lifeboat Station to fund the boat's operational costs, the charity said.
Built at the RNLI centre in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in September and October, the boat arrived in Looe on Wednesday.
Following an equipment transfer, its launch is planned for midday.
The RNLI said Ollie Naismith entered service on the same date 12 years ago and has since been launched 236 times, assisting 169 people.
It will now undergo a refit before entering the reserve fleet.
Dave Haines, RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, said Ollie Naismith had been a "vital asset" to the town and volunteer crew.
He said Ollie Naismith II would continue its "lifesaving legacy into the 2030s".
A formal naming and dedication ceremony for the new lifeboat, including recognition of all those who contributed to the appeal, is due to take place next year.
Over this weekend, volunteer guides will be opening the Albatross boathouse for visitors to see both lifeboats before the original Ollie Naismith leaves Looe.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.