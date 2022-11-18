Cornish charity helping Ukrainians in war-damaged homes
- Published
A Cornish charity is in Ukraine, providing support for people living in homes damaged during the ongoing war.
Disaster relief charity Shelterbox will be giving people kit such as thermal blankets, clothing, stoves and enough firewood for the winter.
People in damaged homes are struggling to keep warm with electricity and gas supplies badly affected.
The charity said "people are facing temperatures inside their homes that are potentially life threatening".
ShelterBox's programme manager for Ukraine, Rachel Harvey, is in Kyiv and said: "With the passage of time, whilst the number of people leaving the country has reduced, many thousands of people still living in Ukraine are struggling to survive in damaged homes.
"We know from our work in Syria that heating one room can make a huge difference to a whole family."
"It's regularly sub-zero in parts of Ukraine and with gas and oil supplies badly hit, people are facing temperatures inside their homes that are potentially life threatening.
"That's why we are focusing on keeping people and their houses as warm as possible."
The charity is also providing emergency repair kits, including tarpaulins and timber, to help fix damaged roofs, seal windows and doors, keep the heat in and make homes watertight.
ShelterBox is renewing its urgent appeal to help fund its responses around the world, including in Ukraine, Syria, Pakistan and Ethiopia.
Supporting the charity with its appeal is Stephen Fry, who has read a poem written by Ukrainian poet Serhy Zhadan.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.