Spaceport Cornwall granted operating licence
- Published
The aviation regulator has granted Spaceport Cornwall an operating licence, allowing it to host the UK's first space launch.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the site in Newquay could be used for sending satellites into space.
Its first mission is expected to be conducted by the Virgin Orbit company in the coming weeks.
The mission has been given the title Start Me Up in tribute to The Rolling Stones.
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft named Cosmic Girl and Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket travelled from California to Spaceport Cornwall last month.
The 747 will take off horizontally while carrying the rocket, before releasing it at 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.
The plane will return to the spaceport, while the rocket will ignite its engine and take multiple small satellites into orbit with a variety of civil and defence applications.
'Leading launch nation'
The CAA said Spaceport Cornwall had demonstrated it had met the appropriate safety, security and environmental aspects to operate a spaceport in the UK.
Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, said the issuing of the licence was a "historic moment" for the UK.
"We're proud to be playing our part in facilitating the UK's space ambitions through assessing the safety, security and other requirements of these activities," he said.
"This is another major milestone to enable this country to become a leading launch nation."
Satellites produced in the UK have previously needed to be sent to foreign spaceports to get them into space.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.